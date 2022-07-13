Sixt also wants to make an impression in Vancouver with the Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 SUV.
Mobility service provider Sixt is now represented in Vancouver Downtown with its first station. Among other things, Sixt-like premium cars from German production are on offer there. What Sixt recently announced is now a fact: The car rental company from Pullach near Munic
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events