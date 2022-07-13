  1. Home
Sixt opens first station in Canada with great expectations

von Rita Münck und Michael Krane
Mittwoch, 13. Juli 2022
Sixt also wants to make an impression in Vancouver with the Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 SUV.
Sixt
Mobility service provider Sixt is now represented in Vancouver Downtown with its first station. Among other things, Sixt-like premium cars from German production are on offer there. What Sixt recently announced is now a fact: The car rental company from Pullach near Munic

