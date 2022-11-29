Travel and tourism sector is responsible for 8.1% of all greenhouse gas emissions in a year.
A few years ago, it was said that tourism causes up to eleven percent of all global greenhouse gas emissions. Now, a study by the WTTC shows that the proportion is lower. The association also has an explanation for this.
According to a major study by the World Tourism Trade Association (WTTC), the travel and tourism sector is responsible for 8.1% of all greenhouse gas emissions in a year. The study covers 185 countries in all regions. Previous estimates suggest the industry is responsible for up to 11 percent of emissions.
The WTTC explains the discrepancy by stating that economic growth in the travel and tourism sector is decoupling from its greenhouse gas emissions. These emissions have been steadily declining since 2010 as a result of technological developments and the introduction of a range of energy efficiency measures across all industries in the sector, it said. Between 2010 and 2019, the sector's GDP grew by an average of 4.3% per year, while its environmental footprint increased by only 2.4%, he said.
