WTTC

Highlighted the contribution of the travel industry to the global economy and employment: Julia Simpson, President and CEO of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

Currently representing more than 9% of the world’s GDP and employment, the travel trade is experiencing remarkable growth, outpacing the global economy by growing twice as fast. This was a key message at a World Travel & Tourism Council conference in India.

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) gathered leading travel & tourism stakeholders and G20 ministers in a public-private Dialogue in Goa