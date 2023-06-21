Highlighted the contribution of the travel industry to the global economy and employment: Julia Simpson, President and CEO of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).
Currently representing more than 9% of the world’s GDP and employment, the travel trade is experiencing remarkable growth, outpacing the global economy by growing twice as fast. This was a key message at a World Travel & Tourism Council conference in India.
The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) gathered leading travel & tourism stakeholders and G20 ministers in a public-private Dialogue in Goa
