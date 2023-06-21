  1. Home
  2. International
WTTC G20 public-private dialogue

Simpson addresses key challenges for travel trade

von Holger Jacobs
Mittwoch, 21. Juni 2023
WTTC
Highlighted the contribution of the travel industry to the global economy and employment: Julia Simpson, President and CEO of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).
Highlighted the contribution of the travel industry to the global economy and employment: Julia Simpson, President and CEO of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

Currently representing more than 9% of the world’s GDP and employment, the travel trade is experiencing remarkable growth, outpacing the global economy by growing twice as fast. This was a key message at a World Travel & Tourism Council conference in India.

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) gathered leading travel & tourism stakeholders and G20 ministers in a public-private Dialogue in Goa
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Julia Simpson WTTC WTTC
Global travel report

WTTC and Trip.com see shift towards sustainable travel
Celebrity, Kreuzfahrt Celebrity Cruises
WTTC study

CO₂ emissions from the travel industry lower than assumed
riyadh-Saudiarabien_1500 SofiLayla/Creative Commons CC0
Global consumer survey

WTTC: Appetite for travel highest since pandemic
stats