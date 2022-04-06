  1. Home
  2. International
Workshop in May

fvw|TravelTalk travels to Corfu with travel agents

von fvw|TravelTalk
Mittwoch, 06. April 2022
The participants of fvw|TravelTalk workshop will stay at the luxury hotel Grecotel Imperial.
Grecotel
The participants of fvw|TravelTalk workshop will stay at the luxury hotel Grecotel Imperial.

Greece is one of the trend destinations of the summer. From 8 to 12 May, travel agents and tour operators can learn about the second largest of the Ionian Islands and about tourism development in Greece at the 50th fvw|TravelTalk workshop, which will take place in Corfu.#/AB

Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
stats