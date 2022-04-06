The participants of fvw|TravelTalk workshop will stay at the luxury hotel Grecotel Imperial.
Greece is one of the trend destinations of the summer. From 8 to 12 May, travel agents and tour operators can learn about the second largest of the Ionian Islands and about tourism development in Greece at the 50th fvw|TravelTalk workshop, which will take place in Corfu.#/AB
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events