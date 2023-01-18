  1. Home
Working on preventive plans

Eurocontrol warns of flight chaos in summer

von Cüneyt Yilmaz und Holger Jacobs
Mittwoch, 18. Januar 2023
Will there be numerous flight delays again in the summer of 2023?
Imago Images / i Images
Endless queues at airports, cancelled flights and lost suitcases were reality in the summer of 2022. The European air traffic control authority Eurocontrol is now warning of a repeat of this scenario with regard to this year's summer season.

Endless queues at airports, cancelled flights and lost suitcases were reality in the summer of 2022. The European air traffic control authority Eurocontrol is now warning of a repeat of this scenario with regard to this year's summer season.
