With capital increase

TUI tackles repayment of Corona aid

von Holger Jacobs
Samstag, 25. März 2023
Christian Wyrwa
Sebastian Ebel, here during a live interview at the fvw|TravelTalk congress in Antalya, is now rapidly paying off the state Corona aid for TUI.
With the proceeds of a capital increase that has now been decided, TUI boss Sebastian Ebel wants to settle the last state Corona aid and the interest accrued on it. Subscription rights of €1.8 billion are to be issued for this purpose.

"With the approval of the supervisory board, TUI's executive board has today decided on a capital increase with subscription rights amounting to &euro
