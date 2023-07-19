DER Touristik

Expecting a strong winter season: Ingo Burmester, CEO Central Europe of DER Touristik.

Long-haul destinations in the Indian Ocean, Asia, the Caribbean and other parts of the world will prove popular with German tourists this coming winter along with 'winter sun' destinations closer to home such as the Canary Islands, Egypt, Turkey and Tunisia, according to DER Touristik.

Germany's second-largest tour operator group, which includes the Dertour, ITS and Meiers Weltreisen brands, currently has a double-digit revenue ris