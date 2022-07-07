FTI

"In the history of FTI, the months of February to June have never been stronger than in 2022": Ralph Schiller, CEO of Germany's third-largest tour operator FTI.

At Munich-based tour operator FTI, CEO Ralph Schiller is optimistic about the future. Package tours are very popular, which is why he is ramping up the Canary Islands programme in winter 2022/23. Without disclosing any details, FTI is already reporting good advance bookings.#