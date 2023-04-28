Lufthansa is expanding its long-haul services with the start of the 2023/24 winter flight schedule. There are three new connections from Munich and one new one from Frankfurt.

Because, among other things, business travel is picking up again, Lufthansa is increasing the number of long-haul routes at its Frankfurt and Munich hubs. India, among other countries, will be back in focus for the winter. After a longer break, Lufthansa will again fly directly from Frankfurt to Hyderabad. Many pharmaceutical and high-tech companies are based there. The airline plans to announce details in mid-May.As already reported by fvw|TravelTalk, Lufthansa also wants to strengthen the Munich location and use the A-380 there again. This, too, will lead to new destinations in the airline's flight schedule. As early as 5 October, the airline will again be serving Los Angeles daily with the world's largest passenger aircraft.From 28 October, the 509-seat A-380 will then fly daily for the first time from Munich to Bangkok, where only one A-350 is currently in service, offering 75% less capacity. The offer will thus increase enormously.Lufthansa is also offering new connections to India from Munich in winter. From the end of October to the end of March, the airline plans to fly to Bangalore with an Airbus 350 in addition to Delhi and Mumbai.