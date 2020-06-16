Main DER Touristik destination in the Caribbean in winter 2020/21: the Dominican Republik with the Samaná peninsula.

DER Touristik has come out early with details of its winter 2020/21 programme, including a strategic move to make Dertour into its main tour operator brand in Germany.

Germany's second-largest tourism group currently operates with six different tour operator brands, some of which have weak consumer recognition levels: Dertour, ITS, Jahn Reisen, Meiers Weltreisen, Travelix and ADAC Reisen.

But Central Europe CEO Ingo Burmester is now moving to make Dertour the group's 'leading brand' for consumers and business partners. It is already the biggest of the tour operator brands in terms of volume and product range.

Dertour is "powerhouse brand"

From the coming winter onwards, a Dertour logo will feature prominently on the brochures of family holidays brand ITS and premium holidays brand Jahn Reisen, whose own logos will move to the background.

"Dertour is the powerhouse among our tour operator brands and so it will become the leading brand," Burmester explained. "ITS and Jahn Reisen will be seen as sister brands of Dertour. That helps holiday decision-making," he added.

DER Touristik remains the corporate name for the entire tourism group, which also includes Kuoni in Switzerland, the UK and France, Apollo in the Nordics, and Exim Tours and Fischer in Eastern Europe.

Big early booking discounts for next winter

Meanwhile, the group has released its brochures for winter 2020/21 even as holidays for this summer re-start as Covid-19 restrictions are eased in Europe. DER Touristik aims to motivate German consumers to start thinking about – and booking – winter holidays with a mix of attractive prices and 'safe holidays' concepts.

There are early booking discounts of up to 60% for selected destinations, and big savings for Tunisia, Mexico, Egypt and the Dominican Republic. The group is also offering more self-catering accommodation for customers who prefer to avoid hotel restaurants.

More capacity for the Caribbean

In other moves, there are more long-haul flights with Condor to the Caribbean, short-haul capacity has been increased for skiing holidays in Austria and Germany, there are 55 more luxury hotels and more tours in Northern Europe.

Burmester emphasised that the group expects package holidays in long-haul destinations will be possible again "soon". Bookings are already coming in not only for winter favourites such as the Canaries and Egypt but also for the Caribbean, especially the Dominican Republic, southern Africa and the Indian Ocean.