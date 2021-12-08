There is no travel warning by the German government for Taiwan. However, the country has not yet reopened its borders.
The German government now only warns against explicit high-risk and virus-variant areas. However, if the "free" countries have entry restrictions for Germans, they advise against it. Here is an overview by fvw|TravelTalk .
The blanket warning that still applied in the first lockdown was already dropped in October 2020. And since 1 August 2021, only high-risk and virus variant areas have been warned against. This means that there is no longer a travel warning for almost 70 percent of all countries worldwide.
Anyone returning from a country with a travel warning must provide proof of a test as an unvaccinated person and go into quarantine for 10 days. This applies to high-risk areas. In the case of virus-variant areas, the testing obligation even applies to all returnees, as does the 14-day quarantine obligation, thus also for vaccinated and recovered persons.
ATTENTION: Since 1 August 2021, every unvaccinated returnee from abroad must present a negative test upon entry, meaning they must already have taken the test abroad before departure. This applies to returns from ALL countries in the world. Vaccinated and recovered persons are exempt from this test obligation.
The following two lists show the high-risk areas and virus variant areas. They continue to be warned against. For all countries that are not found in these lists, a travel warning no longer applies. All data according to the German Robert Koch Institut.1. The following states/regions are currently considered virus variant areas:
2. The following countries are currently considered high-risk areas:
- Botswana (virus variant area since 28 November 2021).
- Eswatini (virus variant area since 28 November 2021)
- Lesotho (virus variant area since 28 November 2021)
- Malawi (virus variant area since 28 November 2021)
- Mozambique (virus variant area since 28 November 2021)
- Namibia (virus variant area since 28 November 2021)
- South Africa (virus variant area since 28 November 2021)
- Zimbabwe (virus variant area since 28 November 2021)
- Albania (high-risk area since 5 September 2021)
- Armenia (high-risk area since 19 September 2021)
- Austria - except the municipalities of Mittelberg and Jungholz and the Risstal in the municipal area of Vomp and Eben am Achensee (high-risk area since 14 November 2021)
- Barbados (high-risk area since 19 September 2021)
- Belarus (high-risk area since 3 October 2021)
- Belgium (high-risk area since 21 November 2021)
- Belize (high-risk area since 19 September 2021)
- Bosnia and Herzegovina (high-risk area since 12 September 2021)
- Bulgaria (high-risk area since 24 October 2021)
- Burundi (high-risk area since 26 September 2021)
- Cameroon (high-risk area since 24 October 2021)
- Congo, Republic of (high-risk area since 24 October 2021)
- Croatia (high-risk area since 24 October 2021)
- Czech Republic (high-risk area since 14 November 2021)
- Dominica (high-risk area since 22 August 2021)
- Egypt (high-risk area since 24 January 2021)
- Estonia (high-risk area since 10 October 2021)
- Ethiopia (high risk area since 26 September 2021)
- Georgia (high-risk area since 25 July 2021)
- Greece (high-risk area since 21 November 2021)
- Haiti (high-risk area since 8 August 2021)
- Hungary (high-risk area since 14 November 2021)
- Iran (high-risk area since 24 January 2021)
- Ireland (high-risk area since 21 November 2021)
- Jordan (high-risk area since 5 December 2021)
- Korea, Democratic People's Republic of (high-risk area since 8 August 2021)
- Laos (high-risk area since 14 November 2021)
- Latvia (high-risk area since 10 October 2021)
- Libya (high-risk area since 18 July 2021)
- Liechtenstein (high-risk area since 5 December 2021)
- Lithuania (high-risk area since 3 October 2021)
- Malaysia (high-risk area since 13 June 2021)
- Mauritius (high-risk area since 5 December 2021)
- Mexico (high-risk area since 8 August 2021)
- Moldova, Republic of (high-risk area since 19 September 2021)
- Mongolia (high-risk area since 13 June 2021)
- Montenegro (high-risk area since 15 August 2021)
- Netherlands (high-risk area since 21 November 2021) and the following overseas parts of the Kingdom of the Netherlands are considered high risk areas: Bonaire (high-risk area since 27 July 2021), Saba (high-risk area since 27 July 2021), Sint Eustatius (high-risk area since 27 July 2021)
- Northern Macedonia (high-risk area since 22 August 2021)
- Papua New Guinea (high-risk area since 8 August 2021)
- Philippines (high-risk area since 8 August 2021)
- Poland (high-risk area since 5 December 2021)
- Romania (high-risk area since 3 October 2021)
- Russian Federation (high-risk area since 7 July 2021)
- Switzerland (high-risk area since 5 December 2021
- Serbia (high-risk area since 5 September 2021)
- Seychelles (high-risk area since 14 February 2021)
- Slovakia (high-risk area since 31 October 2021)
- Slovenia (high-risk area since 26 September 2021)
- Sudan (high-risk area since 31 January 2021)
- Syrian Arab Republic (high-risk area since 31 January 2021)
- Tajikistan (high-risk area since 8 August 2021)
- Tanzania (high-risk area since 14 March 2021)
- Trinidad and Tobago (high-risk area since 8 August 2021)
- Turkey (high-risk area since 17 August 2021)
- Turkmenistan (high-risk area since 8 August 2021)
- Ukraine (high-risk area since 10 October 2021)
- United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland including the Isle of Man and all Channel Islands and British Overseas Territories (high-risk area since 7 July 2021)
- Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic (high-risk area since 19 September 2021)
- Vietnam (high-risk area since 15 August 2021)
- Yemen (high-risk area since 10 October 2021)