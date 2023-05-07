  1. Home
  2. International
Weloveholidays

British portal wants to conquer the German market

von Klaus Hildebrandt
Sonntag, 07. Mai 2023
Studio Wiegel
Managing director of Weloveholidays in Germany: Jan Kuklinski, most recently with German portal Check 24.
Managing director of Weloveholidays in Germany: Jan Kuklinski, most recently with German portal Check 24.

Weloveholidays, a major British online tour operator for package holidays, is entering the German market. Germany managing director Jan Kuklinski comes from the comparison portal Check 24.

Under the name Weloveholidays, the British online tour operator (OTO) Loveholidays is launching in Germany. With its platform and a wide range of ho
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Dominik Faber, Check24 Reisen - 10.2.23 FVW Medien/RIM
Interview with Dominik Faber

Check 24 invests in customer growth
Michael Buller VIR FVW Medien/RIM
Online sales

Winners and losers among German OTAs
Raoul_Boris_Credit_Invia_GmbH_2018_1500 Invia
fvw|TravelTalk interview

Invia Group grows fast in Germany
stats