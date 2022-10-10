Sunny Cars

"Absolutely atypical" rental car year: Sunny Cars is revealing the latest booking trends.

Car rental broker Sunny Cars looks back on volatile months. According to managing director Thorsten Lehmann, forecasts are currently rather difficult, demand and prices fluctuate. Nevertheless, holiday cars are currently cheaper to rent again.

