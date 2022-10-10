"Absolutely atypical" rental car year: Sunny Cars is revealing the latest booking trends.
Car rental broker Sunny Cars looks back on volatile months. According to managing director Thorsten Lehmann, forecasts are currently rather difficult, demand and prices fluctuate. Nevertheless, holiday cars are currently cheaper to rent again.
Car rental broker Sunny Cars looks back on volatile months. According to managing director Thorsten Lehmann, forecasts are currently rather difficult, demand and prices fluctuate. Nevertheless, holiday cars are currently cheaper to rent again. Looking at the past months,
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events