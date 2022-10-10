  1. Home
  2. International
Volatile car rental market

Sunny Cars observes falling prices

von Rita Münck und Holger Jacobs
Montag, 10. Oktober 2022
"Absolutely atypical" rental car year: Sunny Cars is revealing the latest booking trends.
Sunny Cars
"Absolutely atypical" rental car year: Sunny Cars is revealing the latest booking trends.

Car rental broker Sunny Cars looks back on volatile months. According to managing director Thorsten Lehmann, forecasts are currently rather difficult, demand and prices fluctuate. Nevertheless, holiday cars are currently cheaper to rent again.

Car rental broker Sunny Cars looks back on volatile months. According to managing director Thorsten Lehmann, forecasts are currently rather difficult, demand and prices fluctuate. Nevertheless, holiday cars are currently cheaper to rent again. Looking at the past months,
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Sixt_neu FVW Medien/RIM
Despite anticipated recession

Sixt expects car rental prices to remain high
Sixt_neu FVW Medien/RIM
High prices, high demand

Sixt significantly increases forecast for 2022
Parot_Caroline_1500 Philippe COUETTE
After change of ownership

Car rental company Europcar needs new CEO
stats