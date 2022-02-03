More international visitors in 2021: Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia.
Slovenia remained a popular overland destination for Germans last year as the country generated a clear upturn in visitor numbers in the second year of the Covid pandemic. The Adriatic coastal country, which likes to see itself 'on the sunny side of the Alps', also repo
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events