fvw Daily 2020 English issue 1

Fvw has published its first e-Daily covering the ‘virtual ITB’ with the latest news for the international travel industry.

ITB has been cancelled but the show must go on. Fvw will publish digital ITB Dailies this week to support the international travel and tourism industry.



Digital ‘e-Dailies’ Following Messe Berlin’s cancellation of ITB Berlin 2020, fvw has decided to go ahead with production and publication of its official ‘ITB Daily’ as scheduled on March 4, 5 and 6. The three issues will be published as digital ‘e-Dailies’ and are available on the following website page: https://www.fvw.de/daily

The three Dailies contain a mix of current news, background articles and other relevant information. Moreover, they will include interviews with top executives and managers conducted by phone or mail instead of physically at the trade fair.As Germany’s leading travel and tourism trade magazine, fvw has published well-read ITB Dailies (with separate sections in German and in English) at the world’s biggest travel industry trade fair for the past 20 years. The issues are normally distributed at the ITB entrances and in Berlin hotels.