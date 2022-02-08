privat/privat

One of the four speakers at the English-language ling-haul talk on February 23: Muryad de Bruin, Regional director Europe of Curaçao Tourist Board.

Finally, long-distance travel again! For a long time the borders were closed, now there is a considerable backlog: In an English-language talk round of the virtual Counter Days on 23 February, top shots from Curaçao, Jamaica, Singapore and the USA will talk about their