  1. Home
  2. International
Virtual complement

ITB launches a digital B2B platform

von Oliver Graue
Donnerstag, 19. Januar 2023
Showing the digital flag too:: The worldwide travel and tourism industry will meet at ITB Berlin in March.
Messe Berlin
Showing the digital flag too:: The worldwide travel and tourism industry will meet at ITB Berlin in March.

The new digital platform ITB Xplore is designed to offer visitors preparation opportunities in the run-up to their visit to ITB Berlin 2023 and to complement the on-site programme. Registration is now possible.

The new digital platform ITB Xplore is designed to offer visitors preparation opportunities in the run-up to their visit to ITB Berlin 2023 and to complement the on-site programme. Registration is now possible. ITB Xplore and the ITB Mobile App are intended to complement
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
ITB_Eingang_1500-118799 Messe Berlin
Travel trade show 2023

The ITB Convention offers tracks instead of theme days
ITB 2018 Christian Wyrwa
ITB Berlin 2023

Returnees provide a "strong signal" for the travel fair
stats