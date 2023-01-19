Messe Berlin

Showing the digital flag too:: The worldwide travel and tourism industry will meet at ITB Berlin in March.

The new digital platform ITB Xplore is designed to offer visitors preparation opportunities in the run-up to their visit to ITB Berlin 2023 and to complement the on-site programme. Registration is now possible.

