  4. Viral hit: German tour operators offer flexible cancellations
Viral hit

German tour operators offer flexible cancellations

by Paul Needham
Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Travel agents have plenty of explaining to do at the moment.
Travel agents have plenty of explaining to do at the moment.

Leading tour operators in Germany are offering customers flexible options to change summer holiday bookings or make cancellations in the next 6- 8 weeks.

TUI Germany, DER Touristik, FTI, Alltours and Schauinsland-Reisen have all announced similar measures for customers who do not want to go on their booked holidays because of coronavirus concerns. Customers can change bookings up to 14 days before departure but with deadlines up to the end of April.

TUI Germany said customers could re-book or cancel free of charge up to 14 days before departure up to April 30. This applies to all bookings between February 29 and April 18.

DER Touristik customers can re-book or cancel bookings made between March 2 and April 30 with planned departures between March 2 and October 31 free of charge up to 14 days before departure.

At FTI Group the option applies for bookings between March 1 and April 18 for departure between March 1 and October 31. Changes or cancellation must be made by April 30 at the latest.

Alltours and Schauinsland-Reisen have similar offers with slightly different deadlines.

