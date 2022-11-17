  1. Home
Sunny Cars drives out of Covid-19 dip

von Paul Needham
Donnerstag, 17. November 2022

German vacation car rental specialist Sunny Cars has profited from this year's tourism comeback and is heading towards pre-pandemic booking levels next year.

