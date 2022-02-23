E. Uelitz

Fewer seats: This is not only due to social distancing at Frankfurt Airport, but also applies to non-stop flights from Germany to the United States in the summer 2021 season.

Good news for US tour operators and travellers: This summer, the airlines are planning roughly the same transatlantic frequencies from Germany as in the pre-Corona year 2019. But there are cutbacks in flight seats – and capacity shifts. What capacities are the airli