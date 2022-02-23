Fewer seats: This is not only due to social distancing at Frankfurt Airport, but also applies to non-stop flights from Germany to the United States in the summer 2021 season.
Good news for US tour operators and travellers: This summer, the airlines are planning roughly the same transatlantic frequencies from Germany as in the pre-Corona year 2019. But there are cutbacks in flight seats – and capacity shifts. What capacities are the airli
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events