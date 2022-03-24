Bratislava as a safe haven: In the Slovakian capital, members of IG River Cruise have accommodated refugees in hotels.
Individuals, companies and organisations throughout the German tourism sector are stepping up all kinds of different humanitarian aid activities to support Ukraine and the millions of refugees who have been forced to flee following the Russian attack on their homeland.
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events