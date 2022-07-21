Swandor

All participants of the fvw|TravelTalk Kongress will be accommodated in the Swandor Topkapi Palace. This promises short distances and the opportunity for spontaneous meetings.

Business strategies, coping with industry challenges and high-level networking: the fvw|TravelTalk Kongress is taking place in presence again – and outside Germany for the first time, with Antalya in southern Turkey as the location in early November. Follow the sun