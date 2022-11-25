Christian Wyrwa

Discussing Turkey's potential: Altan Tarakci (Öger Tours), travel agency owner Önder Sancarbarlaz and Bentour boss Deniz Ugur with moderator Klaus Hildebrandt (fvw|TravelTalk).

Turkey has had a strong summer season – also thanks to the German market. But seaside holidays alone will no longer be enough in future, according to Turkey specialists.

