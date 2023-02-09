  1. Home
German travel industry sends donations and aid supplies

Donnerstag, 09. Februar 2023
Devastating destruction, tens of thousands of victims: A series of earthquakes struck south-east Turkey as well as parts of neighbouring Syria.
Travel agencies, tour operators and airlines in Germany are responding quickly with financial donations and relief supplies to help victims of the devastating earthquake in south-east Turkey.

An estimated 16,000 people were killed and more than 60,000 injured in the series of quakes that struck south-east Turkey as well as parts of neighbouring Syria early on Monday. The affected region is about 800km away from the main tourist areas on Turkey's southern coast. Int
