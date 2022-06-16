  1. Home
  2. International
Turkey capacity

Anex Tour launches holiday airline for German market

von Paul Needham
Donnerstag, 16. Juni 2022
Anex Tourism Group (ATG) will soon be rolling out MGA and plans to serve Germany and Austria with three Boeing 737-800s this summer.
MGA
Anex Tourism Group (ATG) will soon be rolling out MGA and plans to serve Germany and Austria with three Boeing 737-800s this summer.

Tour operator Anex Tour is returning to the skies over Germany with the launch of a new airline to serve Europe's biggest outbound market as well as other routes in order to help fill a gap left by the absence of Russian and Ukrainian holidaymakers in Turkey. The new ca

Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Sun Express Jet Eintracht-Lack Jürgen Coenen
Leisure airlines

Sun Express and Eurowings expand as Easyjet shrinks
Wolfgang Raebiger Eurowings Discover CEO Eurowings Discover
Interview with Wolfgang Raebiger

Eurowings Discover builds on niche markets
stats