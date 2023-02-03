E. Uelitz

Frontrunner: In 2022, Istanbul was the most visited Turkish city with a total of 16 million visitors.

Last year, there were five source markets from which a particularly large number of tourists travelled to Turkey. Germany leads the ranking. The majority of international visitors were concentrated in five cities.

Last year, there were five source markets from which a particularly large number of tourists travelled to Turkey. Germany leads the ranking. The majority of international visitors were concentrated in five cities. Last year, 51.4 million tourists visited Turkey, as Turkis