Enormous take-off problems: new holiday airline Marabu.
New German holiday airline Marabu is aiming for a fresh take-off with more stable flight operations after a poor start hit by headline-making cancellations and long delays.
Top German media such as "Bild" and the "Hamburger Abendblatt" have reported several times about outraged customers, long delays and flight cancella
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
9 €
- danach 20 € / mtl.
- 11 € sparen
12 Monate
119 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
199 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 279 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events