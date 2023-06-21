  1. Home
  2. International
Turbulent launch

Start-up airline Marabu seeks steadier flight path

von Paul Needham
Mittwoch, 21. Juni 2023
Marabu
Enormous take-off problems: new holiday airline Marabu.
Enormous take-off problems: new holiday airline Marabu.

New German holiday airline Marabu is aiming for a fresh take-off with more stable flight operations after a poor start hit by headline-making cancellations and long delays.

Top German media such as "Bild" and the "Hamburger Abendblatt" have reported several times about outraged customers, long delays and flight cancella
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Marabu CEO Paul Schwaiger FVW Medien/RIM
New holiday airline

Marabu adds destinations and expands fleet
schwaiger_paul_CW_20161117_1500 Christian Wyrwa
Marabu-Boss Paul Schwaiger

"We want to make tourists happy"
schwaiger_paul_CW_20161117_1500 Christian Wyrwa
Interview with Paul Schwaiger

"Marabu will offer quality services and reliable flights"
stats