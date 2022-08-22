Fly Egypt flies more frequently to Hurghada in autumn for DER Touristik.

Dertour is responding to rising demand by offering more flights in autumn. However, not to the top winter destination Canaries, but to Tunisia and Egypt.

The tour operator is reacting to the increased demand for holidays in Egypt and Tunisia and is offering additional full-charter flights there. The flight partner is Fly Egypt. The airline will launch 13 additional flights to Hurghada for DER Touristik in October, departing from Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Leipzig and Munich.



From Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Leipzig, Nouvelair will also be flying holidaymakers to the Tunisian resort island of Djerba with newly launched flights. The five additional full charters will fly in September and October and are already bookable.

In addition to more flights, the tour operator has also increased the number of rooms on offer in Egypt and Tunisia in many hotels. DER Touristik emphasises that the tours to the two destinations are attractively priced. "The prices for most hotels have been reduced once again," it says in a statement.

"We are very pleased about the great demand for holidays in the two countries. In order to offer all our guests the opportunity to holiday there in autumn, and at very attractive prices, we have launched the exclusive full charter flights," explains Sven Schikarsky, Chief Product Officer at DER Touristik.