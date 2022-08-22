Dertour is responding to rising demand by offering more flights in autumn. However, not to the top winter destination Canaries, but to Tunisia and Egypt.
The tour operator is reacting to the increased demand for holidays in Egypt and Tunisia and is offering additional full-charter flights there. The flight partner is Fly Egypt. The airline will launch 13 additional flights to Hurghada for DER Touristik in October, departing from Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Leipzig and Munich.
In addition to more flights, the tour operator has also increased the number of rooms on offer in Egypt and Tunisia in many hotels. DER Touristik emphasises that the tours to the two destinations are attractively priced. "The prices for most hotels have been reduced once again," it says in a statement.