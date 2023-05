Rambagh Palace Jaipur/Tripadvisor

This year's front-runner: The Rambagh Palace in Jaipur, India.

The online portal Tripadvisor has published rankings of the best hotels rated by travellers for the 21st time. This year, a hotel from India is listed at the top of the Travellers Choice Awards 2023 worldwide.

The Rambagh Palace (Jaipur, India) secured first place with the highest rating of "excellent" (5.0) from 5745 reviews. The luxury resort displaces the