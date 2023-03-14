Christian Wyrwa

On a growth path: Ray Chen is Senior Vice President of the Trip.com Group and CEO Accommodation Business.

Before the pandemic, Trip.com was seen as the big global challenger to Expedia and Booking. Now China has opened its borders and the Shanghai-based group, which also owns Skyscanner, wants to grow strongly again at home and abroad.

Leading Chinese travel company Trip.com expects overseas travel to make a strong comeback after the end of Corona restrictions. "This year, flight cap