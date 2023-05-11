In times of inflation and energy crisis, previously undiscovered destinations are coming to the fore. A current example of this is Albania. German tour operators and travel sellers are registering an increasing interest in the Balkan state. Here is an overview of projects, fam trips and travel offers.

Pixabay

Beach life and nature experience without mass tourism - Albania, here the seaside resort of Saranda, is still an insider tip.

Great potential in tourism

Inexpensive and away from mass tourism: Albania is gradually becoming a popular destination for German and other European vacationers. Also, the interest of tour operators and travel agencies increases strongly.As fvw|TravelTalk had previously reported, the country wants to become a top destination for German and Central European vacationers. In fact, the news is overflowing in terms of tourism projects and new holiday offers to Albania.Most recently, tour operator Intrepid Travel announced that it is launching a new trip to Albania – to areas that are still largely unknown to tourists. Trendtours puts on the ten-day group journey “mysterious Albania”. Wizz Air plans to offer a new route from Bremen to the capital Tirana starting in December – the ninth route from Germany to Albania.While the five-star Meliá Dürres Albania is scheduled to open on May 26, one of the world's largest marinas with a total of 12,000 luxury apartments and villas is being built in the Albanian port city of Durrës.In view of the rise of the Destination Albania, naturally also Fam Trips may not be missing. Go East Reisen invites interested tour operators and travel agents to a Fam Trip to Albania in June.Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama sees tourism as a way to boost the country's economy. The government is investing noticeably in infrastructure to appeal to eco-tourists, winter sports fans and other tourist target groups.The Balkan state, which has been an EU accession candidate since 2014, was one of the few countries to significantly exceed its pre-Corona tourism figure last year: If 6.4 million guests came in 2019, the figure was already 7.5 million in 2022. Most vacationers come from neighbouring countries; in Europe, the main source markets are Spain, the Netherlands, France, Germany, and Poland.Gazi Haxhia, CEO of the travel agency Landways International and born in Albania, provides reasons for the current Albanian trend. Haxhia: "Albania is still relatively undiscovered. We have not been overrun by mass tourism, so visitors can still enjoy unspoiled natural beauty, unique culture and authentic experiences."Tourists from Germany and other European countries would estimate at Albania in addition among other things the low travel costs. In times of inflation and rising energy costs, this fact could well be a competitive advantage over other destinations.