Those who have to travel to China in Corona times do not have it easy.

The demand for non-stop flights from Germany to China is much higher than the supply. As a result, travelers are increasingly switching to departure airports abroad – and are not allowed into the country by China.

The thought is obvious, but those who pursue it further may lose a lot of time and money: Because it is extremely difficult to get hold of one of the few flight seats from Germany to China, business travelers are swerving without further ado to a departure airport abroad. For companies in North Rhine-Westphalia in particular, Amsterdam is a good choice, but Paris is also a tempting destination. Although these flights usually cost several thousand euros, it is still possible to get hold of a ticket here.But anyone who puts this idea into practice is trading with lemons. For Germans who no longer fly nonstop from Germany to China are denied entry to the giant communist empire. In addition, the huge effort to even get an entry permit for China was in vain. Alexander Langhans, head of the visa provider Visumpoint, reports on several cases from his own experience: Business travelers had already booked flights from abroad, but the "Green Code" required for entry into China was denied to them by the consulates. Neither the Chinese representation in the country of departure nor the consulate in Germany issued them with such a certificate.In doing so, the Chinese representations are merely complying with Chinese immigration law: "The Green Code, which is mandatory for departure, will not be issued by the consulate in the country of departure if the travelers do not have a passport or at least a residence permit from that country," explains Langhans. "The consulates in Germany, in turn, do not issue this QR code for departures from abroad because there are direct connections from Germany to China." According to Chinese immigration rules, these are mandatory to book. "Only if these direct routes do not exist can the QR code be requested in the country of departure."In this case, the only thing that counts for the Chinese authorities is the fact that these flights exist. Whether seats are actually still available or whether they have already been booked up for a long time is irrelevant, he said.Langhans and other industry experts find it incomprehensible that the airlines accept such bookings at all – although they should know about the Chinese entry rules. Especially since cancellations that are due also mean expense for them.Affected by the rejections are also Austrians who conversely book a China flight from Frankfurt. As an example, the head of Visumpoint reports about a family from the neighboring country who bought seats on charter flights via the Chamber of Commerce Abroad AHK. They, too, did not receive a Green Code – neither from Vienna nor from Frankfurt.As a result, the complex and expensive preparation procedure for entering China starts all over again for them – including visa issuance, PU invitation and the negative PCR and IgM antibody tests required for China, which have to be issued in the same consular district. In addition, free seats in airplanes must be searched for again.