Messe Berlin

2022 digital, this year hybrid: the ITB Convention from 7 to 9 March in Berlin.

At the ITB Convention from 7 to 9 March, industry experts will provide answers to the questions of what moves the tourism industry today and tomorrow and how the transformation process towards a sustainable and successful future can be shaped.

At the ITB Convention from 7 to 9 March, industry experts will provide answers to the questions of what moves the tourism industry today and tomorrow and how the transformation process towards a sustainable and successful future can be shaped. The extensive congress prog