  1. Home
  2. International
Travel trade show 2023

The ITB Convention offers tracks instead of theme days

von Oliver Graue und Holger Jacobs
Montag, 19. Dezember 2022
A whole lotta tracking going on: The new ITB concept features no more public days – and more than a dozen tracks instead of theme days.
Messe Berlin
A whole lotta tracking going on: The new ITB concept features no more public days – and more than a dozen tracks instead of theme days.

Under the motto "Mastering Transformation", the ITB Convention will bring together players from the international tourism industry from 7 to 9 March 2023. The topics will include climate change, energy supply and a new global security architecture.

Under the motto "Mastering Transformation", the ITB Convention will bring together players from the international tourism industry from 7 to 9 March 2023. The topics will include climate change, energy supply and a new global security architecture. New for 2023: The prev
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
stats