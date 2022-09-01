  1. Home
Travel specialist for best agers

Trendtours expands sun destinations in winter

von Cüneyt Yilmaz und Holger Jacobs
Donnerstag, 01. September 2022
Portfolio expanded: Hurghada is among the destinations featured in Trendtours' sun & beach programme.
The German best-ager specialist Trendtours Touristik has significantly expanded its range of sun destinations for the winter months. Beach package tours are very popular with the tour operator's target group. Trendtours Touristik has expanded its sun & beach programme

