The Caribbean, Asia, the United Arab Emirates - the demand for long-distance travel is back on the German market, the experts revealed at a fvw|TravelTalk discussion. However, the type of booking has changed.
After the opening of their borders, popular long-haul destinations are immediately back in high demand among customers, says Jeanette Buller, Director Sales Europe of G Adventures, in a round of talks at the community platform Counter Place of fvw|TravelTalk. This is especially true for Southeast Asian countries such as Laos, Thailand and Vietnam.
However, the pandemic caution of customers is still noticeable in short-term bookings. "For our customers, there are currently about three months between booking and departure. Before the pandemic it was four and a half months," says Buller. The group of experts sees the reason for this in the fear of short-term restrictions.
Nevertheless, the experts are optimistic about the winter season: the successful summer of long-haul travel shows that customers once again have the courage to book a long-haul trip. Even rising prices are not keeping them away. The fact that a holiday in Thailand, for example, often costs less than a trip to Europe is an argument in favour of long-distance travel. Yesim Tasöz from the Schwabach travel agency advises travel agents to point this out during the consultation.