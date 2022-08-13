Ulf Sonntag is Managing Director of the NIT, which produces the annual travel analysis.
For the tourism year 2023, a dangerous mix of higher travel prices and rapidly rising living costs is looming. How will this constellation affect demand? Ulf Sonntag, head of Travel Analysis ("Reiseanalyse"), gives his opinion. The travel analysis of the Forschungsgemei
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events