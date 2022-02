E. Uelitz

The impression is deceptive: There was not only yawning emptiness at Frankfurt Airport in Januar 2022.

Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed some 2.2 million passengers in January 2022 – a gain of 150.4% compared to January 2021 when demand was hit hard by travel restrictions. Fraport's Group airports worldwide continued to report a positive passenger trend, too. In Janua