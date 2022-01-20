Flughafen München

"Uninterrupted demand as an encouraging sign in regard to the new year": Jost Lammers, CEO of Munich Airport, stays optimistic.

At Munich Airport, a positive trend in traffic was apparent over the course of last year. But despite a double-digit increase, the 2021 traffic figures are still heavily marked by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. For 2022, the airport management expects a considerable re