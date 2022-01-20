  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Travel News
Traffic figures 2021

Munich Airport reports growth on a low level

von Holger Jacobs
Donnerstag, 20. Januar 2022
"Uninterrupted demand as an encouraging sign in regard to the new year": Jost Lammers, CEO of Munich Airport, stays optimistic.
Flughafen München
"Uninterrupted demand as an encouraging sign in regard to the new year": Jost Lammers, CEO of Munich Airport, stays optimistic.

At Munich Airport, a positive trend in traffic was apparent over the course of last year. But despite a double-digit increase, the 2021 traffic figures are still heavily marked by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. For 2022, the airport management expects a considerable re

Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
schulte_dr_stefan_fraport_1500 Fraport/Martin Joppen
Traffic figures 2021

Frankfurt Airport's passenger traffic recovers noticeably
Lufthansa Group Lufthansa Group
Slot discussion

Lufthansa complains about unnecessary flights
Ryanair Maschinen BER Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg FVW Medien/HMJ
Eurocontrol study

Corona hits air traffic in Germany particularly hard
stats