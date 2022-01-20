"Uninterrupted demand as an encouraging sign in regard to the new year": Jost Lammers, CEO of Munich Airport, stays optimistic.
At Munich Airport, a positive trend in traffic was apparent over the course of last year. But despite a double-digit increase, the 2021 traffic figures are still heavily marked by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. For 2022, the airport management expects a considerable re
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events