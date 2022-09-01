  1. Home
  2. International
Trade union Vereinigung Cockpit

Lufthansa pilots to go on all-day strike on Friday

von dpa und Michael Krane
Donnerstag, 01. September 2022
Lufthansa pilots will go on strike tomorrow (Friday, September 2).
Imago/Sven Simon
Lufthansa pilots will go on strike tomorrow (Friday, September 2).

Lufthansa pilots have decided on a full-day strike for this Friday (2 September). All departures from Germany of the core airline Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo are to be struck, as the Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) union announced in Frankfurt. This was decided by the Executi

Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Lufthansa Maschine am Finger Flughafen München FVW Medien/HMJ
Lufthansa under pressure

Trade union calls for one-day warning strike
Flughafen Hamburg Terminal 2 Sonntagmorgen leer FVW Medien/HMJ
Eight German airports affected

Union calls for all-day warning strike
stats