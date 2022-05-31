Svea Pietschmann

Panel discussion at the BTW Summit 2022 with fvw|TravelTalk Editor-in-Chief Klaus Hildebrandt and experts from four sectors of the travel trade: Thomas Bösl (QTA/travel agencies), Ilona Jarabeck (EVVC/events), Matthias von Randow (BDL/air transport) and Ingrid Hartges (Dehoga/hospitality).

The list of demands made by the tourism industry to politicians is long. During a panel discussion at the BTW summit, there was agreement on one thing in particular: there must be no more travel and accommodation bans. The four participants from the tourism industry who d