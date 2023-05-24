FVW Medien/AK

Blaming "the lameness of German consulates abroad": German labour minister Hubertus Heil.

Faster visa approvals for visitors and migrants to Germany was one of the hot topics at this week's Tourism Summit in Berlin, which brought together travel industry leaders, politicians and other stakeholders.

Sören Hartmann, president of the Federal Association of the German Tourism Industry (BTW), which organised the annual event, used his keynote s