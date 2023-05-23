  1. Home
Tourism Summit 2023 in Berlin

BTW President Hartmann warns against euphoria

von Martin Jürs
Dienstag, 23. Mai 2023
FVW Medien/AK
BTW President Sören Hartmann urged the tourism industry to actively promote sustainable transformation.
The tourism industry has left the Corona crisis behind. Business is booming again. But it is too early for euphoria, emphasised Sören Hartmann, President of the Federal Association of the German Tourism Industry (BTW), at the Tourism Summit.

Corona has left its mark on tourism, said Sören Hartmann, President of the Federal Association of the German Tourism Industry (BTW) for about a y
