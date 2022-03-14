  1. Home
"Tourism helps"

New industry portal supports refugees from Ukraine

von Holger Jacobs
Montag, 14. März 2022
Since the beginning of the Ukraine war, the tourism industry has been involved in many ways. Now the industry initiative "Touristik hilft" ("Tourism helps") has launched a portal for refugee accommodation. About 40 travel trade companies have already joined the initiativ

stats