Tourism as a beacon of hope: Olympia Anastasopoulou, general secretary for tourism development in the Greek ministry of tourism.

Long-running efforts by Greek tourism officials to extend and diversify the holiday season appear to be paying off with rising bookings not only for the peak summer period.

Busy times at the ITB stand were a perfect reflection of strong demand for Greece this year. Sun & beach holidays in the Mediterranean destinati