Pixabay

Business as usual again: The tourism infrastructure of Rhodes is recovering quickly from the heavy forest fires.

Tourism on Rhodes is recovering quickly from the recent devastating fires, boosted by rapid hotel re-openings and special offers for new bookings, according to German and Greek experts at a fvw|TravelTalk online event.

For eleven days – until the end of July – severe fires raged on the Greek island. Experts assume that arson was the cause. In view