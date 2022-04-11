Only slow recovery, lack of drivers – these are the major challenges of German bus companies such as PTI Panoramica Touristik International in Rostock..
A glaring shortage of drivers is causing problems for the bus industry. In tourist transport, booking figures in Germany are slowly rising again, but remain very low for foreign destinations. This is the result of the latest economic survey of the Federal Association of G
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events